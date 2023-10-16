Reviewing Fagron (ARSUF) & Its Rivals

Fagron (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) is one of 262 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fagron to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fagron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fagron N/A N/A N/A Fagron Competitors -59.27% -22.30% -15.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Fagron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Fagron pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fagron pays out -37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 35.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Fagron and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fagron N/A N/A -12.35 Fagron Competitors $594.44 million -$34.88 million 69.24

Fagron’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fagron. Fagron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fagron and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fagron 0 0 0 0 N/A Fagron Competitors 272 974 2278 33 2.58

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 64.70%. Given Fagron’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fagron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. Its products include DiluCap, a line of excipients to compound every capsule formulation; Imuno TF Complex helps in regulation of immune responses; Pigmerise, a natural phytocomplex for hypopigmentation disorders; Pentravan uses for avoiding first-pass metabolism and preventing gastrointestinal erosion; Nourisil MD, a first line therapy for prevention and treatment of scars ang keloids; Neogen, a line of hair care products; TrichoConcept used to treat alopecia; Fagron Advanced Derma for basic skincare, compound pharmaceutical treatment, and individualized dermatological care; and SyrSpend SF that provides pharmaceutical stability, dosage consistency, and patient comfort. In addition, the company offers education and training program to prescribers and pharmacists through the Fagron Academy. The company was formerly known as Arseus NV and changed its name to Fagron NV in January 2015. Fagron NV was founded in 1990 and is based in Nazareth, Belgium.

