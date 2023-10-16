Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.94. 2,198,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

