Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $800,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.93.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT remained flat at $141.14 during trading hours on Monday. 2,621,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,649. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

