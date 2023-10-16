Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,354 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,584 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,382,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,571,000 after purchasing an additional 482,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 486,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $106.57 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

