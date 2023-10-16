Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.80 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

