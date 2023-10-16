Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 588,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 192.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Riskified by 38.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Riskified by 62.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Riskified during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSKD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 1,054,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,681. The company has a market capitalization of $614.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.17. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

