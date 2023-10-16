Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 588,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 776,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
RSKD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 1,054,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,681. The company has a market capitalization of $614.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.17. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
