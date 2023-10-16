Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,752.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. 1,749,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $49.66.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
