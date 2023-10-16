Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,752.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.65. 1,749,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,437. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 55,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.