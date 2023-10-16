Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Trading Up 5%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Stories

