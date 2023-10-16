Round Dollar Price Tops $2.05 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

