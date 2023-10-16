Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 24.1% in September

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.42. 1,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

