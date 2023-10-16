Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Up 1.1%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 106,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 310,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$257.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

