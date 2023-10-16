Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.99 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00013495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $79.99 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00145271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00023279 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003559 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.60466182 USD and is up 7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

