Safe (SAFE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $82.72 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00014103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00145819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00023318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003580 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.60466182 USD and is up 7.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

