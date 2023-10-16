Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) recently:
- 10/9/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $402.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Saia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $412.00.
- 10/4/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $472.00.
- 8/17/2023 – Saia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Saia Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SAIA stock traded up $8.13 on Monday, hitting $399.20. The company had a trading volume of 286,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.24. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.17 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Saia
Institutional Trading of Saia
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.