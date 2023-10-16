Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) recently:

10/9/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $402.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Saia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $412.00.

10/4/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $472.00.

8/17/2023 – Saia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Saia Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $8.13 on Monday, hitting $399.20. The company had a trading volume of 286,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.24. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.17 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Saia

Institutional Trading of Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total transaction of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Saia by 1,684.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

