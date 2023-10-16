Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $842.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

