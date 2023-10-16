SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $38,245.63 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,237.98 or 1.00023901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002242 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02637364 USD and is down -12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $33,300.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.