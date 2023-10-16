Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 24.6% in September

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 24.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,231. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.