Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 24.6% in September

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,231. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.