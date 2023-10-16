Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0093 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $13.80 million and $2,431.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.10 or 0.05620187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,511,410,020 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,818,997 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

