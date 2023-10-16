Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,603,869 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.7% of OFI Invest Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. OFI Invest Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $41,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,179,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,079. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

