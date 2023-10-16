Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selina Hospitality by 15.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 164,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Selina Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Selina Hospitality will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

