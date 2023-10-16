Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.67

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 234380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Seven & i Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

