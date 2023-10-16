Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.07

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Shanghai Industrial Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

Featured Articles

