Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 13.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BCOW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 6,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.39.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
