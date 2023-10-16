Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Rises By 17.5%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:FFNTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. 232,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,628. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

