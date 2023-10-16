Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rises By 22.8%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVNW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,144. The firm has a market cap of $316.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.62. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,629 shares of company stock valued at $641,583 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNW. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

