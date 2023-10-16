Short Interest in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Increases By 23.2%

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

NVDS traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 562,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $312.00.

Get AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.24% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.