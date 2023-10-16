Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Grows By 28.6%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $973.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.83%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.