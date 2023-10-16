Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expands By 11.6%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,400 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 466,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.35. 69,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,899. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.03%.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.