Short Interest in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expands By 10.2%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. 871,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,245. The stock has a market cap of $710.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.81. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 163.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

