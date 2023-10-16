Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Declines By 23.0%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BIO-key International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 122.43% and a negative net margin of 117.65%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.