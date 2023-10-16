Short Interest in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Rises By 18.9%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOX remained flat at $10.61 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,132. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.44. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.