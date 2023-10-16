Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Drops By 17.1%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Biofrontera Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFRI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.41. 18,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,297. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by ($1.00). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 126.98% and a negative net margin of 78.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biofrontera by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

