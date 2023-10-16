Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Drops By 17.1%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Biofrontera Price Performance
NASDAQ:BFRI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.41. 18,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,297. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $25.80.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by ($1.00). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 126.98% and a negative net margin of 78.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
