Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Rises By 11.9%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 350,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,631. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $290.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.36 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 48.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 68,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

