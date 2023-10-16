Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Drops By 10.8%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 121,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bragg Gaming Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

Featured Stories

