Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Grows By 26.5%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cadiz Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CDZIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

