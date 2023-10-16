Short Interest in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Expands By 10.4%

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Ann Scully bought 5,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $216,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $20.15. 14,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.50. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

