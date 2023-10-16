Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Expands By 20.4%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 228,900 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD Price Performance

Shares of YCBD remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,998. cbdMD has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 81.40% and a negative return on equity of 79.23%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on cbdMD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

