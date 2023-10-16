Short Interest in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Declines By 7.6%

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 3,630 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $580,836.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $580,836.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,378.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,373 shares of company stock worth $2,947,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 1,111.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 66.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 361.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $168.95. 402,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,184. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.45.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

