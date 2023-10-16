Short Interest in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Rises By 27.5%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CI&T by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.54. 48,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,886. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that CI&T will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

