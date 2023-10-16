Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Declines By 15.3%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Clarus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 13.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR remained flat at $5.86 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 177,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,586. Clarus has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $219.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Clarus had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is -4.65%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

