Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Declines By 15.3%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 42,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,955,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 292,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.