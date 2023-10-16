Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Increases By 10.5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 203.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

CNSL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. 5,560,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.16 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

