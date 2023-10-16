Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Drops By 16.8%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 1,763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FBASF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 21,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

