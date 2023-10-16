Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Drops By 16.8%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 1,763,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FBASF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 21,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra UNO
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.