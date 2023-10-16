Short Interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Increases By 21.7%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 167,327 shares during the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 135,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,693. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $188.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.