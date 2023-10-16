Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Grows By 22.7%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCAAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

About Guardian Capital Group

OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $30.41 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

