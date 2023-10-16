Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Expands By 19.7%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Intertek Group Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of IKTSF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.
About Intertek Group
