Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Drops By 15.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 787,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,651.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $12.53 during trading hours on Monday. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
