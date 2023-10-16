Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Drops By 15.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 787,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,651.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $12.53 during trading hours on Monday. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

