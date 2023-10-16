Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Decreases By 21.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,089.0 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $8.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

