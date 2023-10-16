Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Decreases By 21.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,089.0 days.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Kuaishou Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
