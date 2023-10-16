Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Drops By 19.1%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LZAGY traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $47.41. 203,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.00.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

