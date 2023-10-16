Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Expands By 22.6%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

